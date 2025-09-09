The Epstein birthday book is grotesque and strangely revealing

The book makes it clear that many wealthy and powerful individuals were aware of Jeffrey Epstein's activities and were more than happy to participate in them. Donald Trump's note is one of the most telling.

via House Oversight Committee

You can view the entire disgusting collection of evidence here. Meidas Touch has sorted through and shares some of the most revealing and despicable birthday messages:

This demonstrates the hubris and depravity of the ultra-wealthy. Raping young women is a thing these people do, and all the excuses about "maturity" are a smoke screen for their own sickness. You never read anyone thanking Epstein for his fantastic work as a financial advisor, investment manager, or for any of his cover stories. Epstein was making young, beautiful women "appear" as if out of thin air for his allies. Who collects this stuff in a book, just waiting to be subpoenaed? Only someone who is very sure they'll never suffer any consequences.

via House Oversight Committee

