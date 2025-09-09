This quokkamentary reveals the darker side of quokka selfie tourism

After watching this half-hour "quokkamentary," titled, "The truth about the happiest animals in the world," I think I might delete "take a quokka selfie" from my bucket list. As much as I love the adorable critters, I'm not sure I should be contributing to the tourism that's wrecking their habitat and endangering them as a species.

The short educational video that highlights the plight of quokkas in Western Australia, and particularly on Rottnest Island, was created by Allan Dixon, a content creator, photographer, and self-proclaimed "Captain of Quoks." Dixon, who goes by "Daxon" on social media and runs the "Quokka Hub" Instagram page, which features all kinds of ridiculously cute quokka content, is, ironically, partly to blame for the explosion of "quokka selfie tourism" that occurred starting in 2015, after his own quokka selfies went viral. Soon after, celebrities joined the craze, and people from all over the world made the pilgrimage to Rottnest Island to capture selfies with the famously smiling creatures. Development accompanied the increase in tourism, which has encroached upon quokkas' natural habitat. Visitors also feed quokkas junk food, which is terrible for them, and touch them—even though there's a fine for doing so (and folks break the rule constantly). Some absolutely melted humans have even set quokkas on fire or thrown them into the water (wtf, humans, really?!). And even though businesses and tourism have benefitted immensely from the quokka craze, only a tiny percentage of the money being made off quokka tourism is finding its way back to organizations — such as the Rottnest Foundation — that are helping conservation efforts for the island and working to regenerate quokka habitat. In the quokkamentary, Dixon shares information about how to see quokkas more responsibily and sustainably, and urges corporations and tourists to do a much better job supporting quokka conservation efforts.

If you want to learn more about quokkas, quokka selfie tourism, and quokka conservation efforts, the quokkamentary is great. And if you just want to learn some fun animal facts and see LOTS of footage of the cutest creatures on the planet, I won't judge — the quokkamentary is chock-full of those sweet smiling faces!

To learn more about how the Rottnest Foundation is working to help quokkas and their habitat, visit their website. And for some more great quokka content, here's Quokka Hub.

