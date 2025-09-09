Tron: Ares drops new trailer starring Mr. Beast

Good news: Tron: Ares is finally out of development hell. Better news: Nine Inch Nails has taken over for the soundtrack, and all the released material they've shown off so far has been mind-meltingly good. Worst news of all: the newest trailer for the movie stars YouTube homunculus Mr. Beast, meaning this movie will forever feature his dead-eyed face to date it for the rest of time.

Between this and Jared Leto starring in the movie, Tron: Ares is collecting creeps like Infinity Stones. I fully expect Diddy to crop up in the next trailer at this point.