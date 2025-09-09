Using every logical fallacy in the book against AI

It's a well-known fact by now that most consumer AI are incomprehensible hallucination machines that are also racist. They're not much good in an argument given these tendencies, of course, but that hasn't stopped YouTuber and debate theorist Alex O'Connor from trying out an unorthodox experiment all the same: using every single commonly accepted logical fallacy against ChatGPT to see how it does against them. Self-contradiction is inevitable, but so is hilarity.

We should just lock this AI in a room with Jordan Peterson and let them wear each other out.