Victorian floating chapel brought worship to sailors, then sank

In the mid-19th century, the Seamen's Church Institute began bringing floating chapels to sailors who couldn't leave their work to attend church services on land. One such vessel was the Floating Church of the Redeemer, built by the Institute's Philadelphia branch.

While no photographs exist of this floating church, surviving drawings depict a whimsical, fairytale-like structure. However, according to Atlas Obscura, the church faced several practical challenges: congregants experienced seasickness, the pastor struggled to maintain balance during services as the vessel rocked on the waves, and the church even sank once.

These difficulties proved insurmountable. After 10 years of service, the Floating Church of the Redeemer was sold and relocated to Camden, New Jersey.

