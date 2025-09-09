"We cannot let that happen"— NYC billionaires hold emergency meeting to prevent Mamdani from winning

New York's wealthiest parasites are freaking our that their money can't always buy elections.

As reported in The New York Times, Manhattan's premiere collection of real estate vampires gathered for an emergency pearl-clutching session at the Seagram Building's Pool Room for an emergency planning meeting on how to ensure disgraced-governor-turned-desperate-candidate Andrew Cuomo wins the mayoral race over Zohran Mamdani, who is currently crushing Cuomo in the polls.

Developer billionaire Jeff Blau sent out a fear-soaked email blast dripping with flop sweat: "Sorry for the late notice, but there is no more time for delay, discussion, or dithering — we must act decisively to ensure that the next mayor of New York is Andrew Cuomo. The only viable candidate with the experience, support and gravitas to defeat Zohran Mamdani is Governor Andrew Cuomo. We cannot afford hesitation," the email read. "Every one of us must get involved immediately. We cannot afford hesitation. Every one of us must get involved immediately. The time to act is now. If we fail to mobilize, the financial capital of the world risks being handed over to a socialist this November. We cannot — and will not — let that happen," warned the email.

The Times reports that "In addition to the Blaus, the invitation was signed by, among others, a co-owner of the Seagram Building, Aby Rosen; the billionaire philanthropist Laurie M. Tisch; and the hedge fund billionaire Gregg Hymowitz."

Meanwhile, current Mayor Eric Adams is polling at a robust 9% while allegedly shopping for a Saudi ambassadorship.

