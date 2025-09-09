We Want Plates: The backlash against pretentious dining trends

It's clear to me that everyone in the culinary industry needs to sit down and watch The Menu, because what the hell are we still doing here? High-end restaurants serving ridiculous dishes will unfortunately exist as long as capitalism does, but that doesn't mean we can't still have some fun gawking at them.

We Want Plates is the precise opposite of that one incel cooking subreddit, honing in on the excesses of the culinary industry rather than its saddest nadirs, as exemplified by obnoxious plating often not even including plates. You can't tell me things like this are normal:

What about drone pizza taking the most obnoxious route possible from oven to table?

This isn't even scratching the surface of the things the many… shall we say enterprising restaurateurs are shown doing on this forum. If you've ever felt like trying out fine dining (or dining that thinks it's fine), a quick scroll through may disabuse you of that notion — what does serving food on a cutting board or a shovel do to enhance my experience?