What happens when you leave peanut butter in the forest? Caught on hidden camera

What happens when you leave a pile of peanut butter on the forest floor? This is a question many of you probably lie awake pondering at night. This video answers that question, and it was much more eventful than I expected.

Some birds, a one-eyed coyote, a deer, a wolf, and a black bear all take turns snacking on the communal peanut butter pile until nothing remains. A hidden camera captures the entire sequence. Surprisingly, none of the animals fight over the food. Instead, they patiently wait their turn, take a few bites, and continue with their day.

This video effectively demonstrates why you should never leave food out while camping. In fact, it makes me wary of camping altogether. I prefer to enjoy my nut butters in the safety of my home, far from bears and wolves.

