Authorities scrub Banksy painting from Royal Court wall, with limited success

Two days ago, a new Banksy work appeared on London's Royal Courts of Justice. Though the mysterious street artist's work is customarily tolerated by authorities, not least for its high value at auction, this one was immediately hidden from view: it depicted a judge brutalizing a bloodied protestor with a gavel. Inspired by the Britons arrested as "terrorists" during recent protests, the mural was today scrubbed from the building.
UPDATE: The attempt was not very successful.
Here's the work as it was: