Authorities scrub Banksy painting from Royal Court wall, with limited success

Two days ago, a new Banksy work appeared on London's Royal Courts of Justice. Though the mysterious street artist's work is customarily tolerated by authorities, not least for its high value at auction, this one was immediately hidden from view: it depicted a judge brutalizing a bloodied protestor with a gavel. Inspired by the Britons arrested as "terrorists" during recent protests, the mural was today scrubbed from the building.

BREAKING: They're scrubbing @banksy The court is erasing Banksy's mural just like it's erasing our right to protest. — Good Law Project (@goodlawproject.bsky.social) 2025-09-10T09:03:03.650898136Z

UPDATE: The attempt was not very successful.

They erased the new Banksy mural in London. But the stain remains. — Adrian+Shane (@adrianandshane.bsky.social) 2025-09-10T11:02:38.380Z

Here's the work as it was: