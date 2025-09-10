Devo's "Jocko Homo" inspired by bizarre 1924 anti-evolution pamphlet

Devo released its first single in 1977. The A-side was "Mongoloid" and the B-side was "Jocko Homo." Today I learned the song was inspired by a 1924 anti-evolution pamphlet called Jocko-Homo Heavenbound. The pamphlet is available as a high-resolution PDF at the Jerry Falwell Library. It is a critique of evolutionary theory from a religious perspective. The Falwell library describes it as explaining "the folly of evolution" and declaring that if humans evolved rather than fell from grace, "there is no need for salvation, man can improve himself, and there is no heaven."

The pamphlet's full title continues with "Jocko-Homo (monkey man) the heaven-bound king of the zoo."

The illustrations are fantastic. Look at the title with the little monkeys and faces:



Here are some other images:

Jocko-Homo Heavenbound

