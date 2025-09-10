Fascinating facts about caffeine (video)

This short video, by a very energetic YouTuber, is packed with fascinating caffeine history, chemistry, and enigmas.

A few months ago, I was drinking two pots of pour-over coffee a day. I find myself down to one cup a day today. Some days, I find myself wanting more, but not all the time. However, I do operate better with at least one cup. I used to drink black tea, but found it just didn't do what coffee did. After a few years, the volume had increased so much, and my sleep became so messed up, I had to change. This video may not be helpful, but it's certainly entertaining.

