Jerry Seinfeld's Duke rant against 'Free Palestine' lands flat as history lessons roll in

Duke University places the responsibility for Jerry Seinfeld's disgusting comments on Jerry Seinfeld and Chabad of Duke, who hosted him. Pretty telling when the University won't even make a 'we welcome all ideas to be explored, free speech' style comment, instead just stating 'we don't review speakers' comments.'

"Free Palestine is, to me, just — you're free to say you don't like Jews. Just say you don't like Jews," Seinfeld said. "By saying Free Palestine, you're not admitting what you really think," he continued. "So it's actually — compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I'm actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, 'We don't like Blacks, we don't like Jews.' Okay that's honest." … "Tuesday's talk was a Chabad at Duke student-led event that invited Omer Shem Tov to share the story of his spiritual journey during 505 days in captivity. Jerry Seinfeld introduced the speaker and requested his appearance not be announced beforehand, given Omer Shem Tov's experiences were the focus of the event," a University spokesperson wrote in a Tuesday evening email to The Chronicle. "Duke does not preview the remarks of speakers who are invited to campus, and the invitation of speakers to campus does not imply any endorsement of their remarks." A University spokesperson added that Chabad at Duke was the lead organizer of the event and invited the speakers, while Duke cosponsors provided logistical support. Duke Chronicle

Jerry Seinfeld is busy conflating Israel and Judaism. The United States has more Jewish citizens than Israel has Jewish citizens. Many of these US citizens are aghast at their government's permission and enablement of Israel's campaign of genocide against the Palestinians. Saying "Free Palestine" has nothing to do with the KKK, and trying to paint that picture enables Klanspeople.

Zionism is not Judaism either. Zionism has become a bunch of imperial colonizers oppressing and dislocating the indigenous Palestinian people. Judaism is another monotheistic fantasy centered on "a supreme being." These sets may overlap, but I think many people would be surprised to learn that at least a third of US Jewish people feel Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and half demand a permanent ceasefire.

Do not be shamed into thinking you are doing something wrong by seeing a great crime against humanity and saying no.

