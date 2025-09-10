Judge not pleased with Anthropic's $1.5bn AI piracy settlement; authors could "get the shaft"

Anthropic, operator of LLM chatbot Claude, proposed paying a $1.5bn settlement to authors whose books it pirated to build its $183 billion language model. The district judge in charge of the case finds it underwhelming, and even suggested it is being shoved "down the throat of authors."

In an order, Alsup clarified why he thought the proposed settlement was a chaotic mess. The judge said he was "disappointed that counsel have left important questions to be answered in the future," seeking approval for the settlement despite the Works List, the Class List, the Claim Form, and the process for notification, allocation, and dispute resolution all remaining unresolved. Denying preliminary approval of the settlement, Alsup suggested that the agreement is "nowhere close to complete," forcing Anthropic and authors' lawyers to "recalibrate" the largest publicly reported copyright class-action settlement ever inked, Bloomberg reported.

Wherever it ends up, it'll be an example of "a fine is a price." The companies, by paying settlements, create a legal and financial fortress around their own businesses—if you want to compete in AI, for whatever it's good for, you'll need to pay likewise. But a few billion dollars doesn't get close to the value captured, or feed the humans involved for long. The average author payout would be a few thousand dollars; not much for what AI companies hope are the last advances these humans' careers will ever see.

Most recently, Anthropic raised $13 billion in a funding round, making back about 10 times the proposed settlement amount after announcing the deal.

