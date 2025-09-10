Kristi Noem says videotaping ICE agents is an act of "violence"

Americans have lost their constitutionally protected right to videotape law enforcement in public. From Prospect:

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told the Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) that "videotaping ICE law enforcement and posting photos and videos of them online is doxing our agents," and added: "We will prosecute those who illegally harass ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law." … McLaughlin's statement comes on the heels of a little-noticed press briefing in July where DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated that "violence" is "anything that threatens [DHS agents] and their safety. It is doxing them. It is videotaping them where they're at."

Georgetown law professor David Cole said the administration appears to "fundamentally misunderstand the First Amendment." ACLU attorney Scarlet Kim questioned "why ICE officers feel the need to hide who they are and what they do from the public."