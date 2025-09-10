"Look at These Fools" — music video with MAGA ghouls

"Look at these Fools" is a music video by Azimuth Actual. It presents Donald Trump as a leaky pig, Stephen Miller as a Nosferatu cosplayer, Pam Bondi as a B-movie monster, and Kristi Noem as a gun-loving dog killer.

YouTube claims the "sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated," but it looks like cinéma vérité to me.

