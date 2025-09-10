New Gorillaz album leaked ahead of official announcement

Recently, Gorillaz put on a few special shows at House of Kong, the physical art exhibition the band has set up to celebrate 25 years of music (including the 7-year hiatus right in the middle, apparently). The first three sets were crowd-pleasers, playing the virtual band's first three (and best three) albums in full, but the fourth and final was a "mystery show" that everyone and their mother guessed would be brand-new material. Although every attendee at the mystery show had their phones locked up, witness testimony and video from those who did something as dastardly as, say, showing up with two phones has confirmed that yes, the band did play a new album in its entirety.

Naturally, the fanbase is now eagerly awaiting news of this next project, although an early leak suggests they'll have to wait a while longer. Earlier today, Gorillaz' website was accidentally switched to next album marketing mode early, revealing its name, cover art, tracklist, release date and more. The page in question has since hastily been placed behind a passcode, but a few fans managed to grab screenshots while it was still open:

The Mountain is heavily inspired by the sounds and sights of India, as suggested by the mystery show's viewers and a mysterious social media post at the conclusion of the band's last album cycle. Gorillaz have never shied away from world music influence — Plastic Beach's masterful use of the Syrian National Orchestra comes to mind — and hopefully the injection of a clearly defined style to adhere to will help this record be better than their last one.