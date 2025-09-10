Self-parody alert: Montblanc spent millions on a film that markets nothing

I watched this ad and came away with no understanding of why I'd want to switch from Parker to Montblanc.

This very expensive self-parody does not build brand value or market anything to us. My best guess would be that someone at Montblanc is a very big Wes Anderson fan and signed a blanc check. I suppose I should disclose that, although I own two Montblanc pens, I far prefer my Parker Duofold.

Here is another luxury brand's ad, Porsche, with a whole lot less talking, but it gets the point across far better:

