"They will be treasured": Unusual paper clip collection finds new guardians

The proprietors of Present & Correct, a wonderful stationery supply store in London, have acquired a remarkable paper clip collection. They said:

David Walker has been collecting paper clips from around the world for much of his life. He recently moved into a new home & his daughter has been sorting through his belongings. His clip collection couldn't make the move but was kindly donated to us. It was such a lovely thing to receive in the post, and document. You know we love a clip!

The annotation is beautiful, the locations of discovery and the overall aesthetic of the collation on cards and scraps of paper make us very happy indeed. They will be treasured.