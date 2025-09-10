This Octopus Useless Box is the most adorable pointless gadget ever made

The Octopus Useless Box might be the cutest pointless gadget ever made. To open it, just press one of the five levers. When the lid pops up, a very grumpy octopus appears and uses one of its arms to push a random lever, promptly closing the box again. ROBOTSZ created this original handmade toy

My favorite thing about this useless box is the way that the octopus has multiple reactions to the box opening. Sometimes, it has a little temper tantrum and bounces up and down in frustration that the lid has been opened. At other times, it will stare at you for a bit before closing its lid. Its little tentacles are very expressive too, and have different ways of pressing the lever.

If you need a dose of silliness, this video is sure to do the trick. I want to play with this toy so badly. It's a good thing I don't have this useless box, though, because I know I'd be fidgeting with it all day long and annoying the other members of my household.



