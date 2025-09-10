Vectrex Mini revives ancient vectorbeam game console

In an age of blocky pixels, vectorbeam monitors offered sharp arcade action in games such as Asteroids, Tempest and Star Wars. The Vectrex game console brought the technology home, but the system's high price and thin selection of titles made for a short run on shelves—and a legendary afterlife for collectors and retrogamers. David "Flynn" Oghia is planning to launch a revival of the console in a miniature format.

No, you're not getting a vectorbeam tube, but you are getting an AMOLED display which guarantees deep blacks and sharp lines. Should it meet crowdfunding targets, it'll be much cheaper than the real thing goes for on Ebay in any condition. But for its shrunken dimensions, the case is otherwise meticulously modeled on the original. Retro Dodo's Sebastian Santabarbara interviewed Oghia on the project.

'I wanted to do a special edition,' said David, 'I asked my company in Taiwan, I wanted to do a gold edition or perhaps a silver edition, and they said to me, "David, it's too complicated. You have to paint over the plastic." So I asked them, "Which color can I do?" They said, "White," and I thought, "Why not?" It's going to be classy!'

Assuming it kickstarts, the Vectrex Mini will also be available in black and comes with a wireless controller, HDMI output, and an SD card slot for homebrew games.

