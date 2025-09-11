Apple sends threat alerts as sophisticated spyware targets high-profile iPhone users

France's National Agency for Security of Information Systems has issued an urgent warning about sophisticated spyware attacks targeting high-profile iPhone users. The agency specifically named surveillance tools like "Pegasus, Predator, Graphite, and Triangulation" as threats aimed at journalists, lawyers, activists, and politicians, describing them as "particularly sophisticated and difficult to detect."

On September 3, Apple sent threat notifications to affected iPhone users, though the company did not disclose how many individuals received these alerts. In its statement, Apple emphasized the severity of these threats, saying, "The extreme cost, sophistication, and worldwide nature of mercenary spyware attacks makes them some of the most advanced digital threats in existence today."

Apple explained that these attacks represent highly funded operations that continually evolve, making detection challenging. The company noted that their threat notifications are "high-confidence alerts that a user has been individually targeted" and should be taken seriously. Apple also warned users about verification, stating that legitimate notifications will never request clicking links, installing apps, or providing passwords, and can be verified by signing into account.apple.com.

Previously:

• FTC settles with Lenovo over selling laptops deliberately infected with Superfish spyware

• Israeli spyware firm NSO Group 're-acquired' by founders

• Investigators into mass murder of Mexican student teachers were attacked with NSO's government spyware