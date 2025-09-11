DC Comics cancels Red Hood due to writer's comments about Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk said that he didn't care for the concept of empathy and that he was fine with a few folks getting shot if it meant protecting the Second Amendment. But according to DC Comics, that doesn't mean you can say mean things about him after he was killed by a bullet to the neck. DC Comics canceled its Red Hood comic book following comments made by the title's writer, Gretchen Felker-Martin.

Image via Bluesky

Not only was the first issue cancelled, but the orders for the second and third books in the series were also nuked from orbit, as this, as the sages say, is the only way to be sure.

In a statement to Popverse, an entertainment site for TV, comics, and more, a DC Comics spokesperson said: "DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold."

DC stated they're fine with writers sharing opinions on social media—as long as those opinions steer clear of promoting violence or celebrating harm.