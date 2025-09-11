"If you were to recite a single page, dogs would drop dead" — a review of the most boring book in the world

In 1978, Clive James reviewed the official biography of Leonid Ilyich Brezhnev (General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1964 to 1982) by the Institute of Marxism-Leninism, CPSU Central Committee. "I read the whole thing from start to finish, waiting for the inevitable slip-up which would result in a living sentence. It never happened."

James found it so dull that "If you were to recite even a single page in the open air, birds would fall out of the sky and dogs drop dead."

Here's an excerpt from the biography:

The plenum once again proved convincingly the CPSU's monolithic unity, its stand on Leninist principles, and its political maturity. It demonstrated the fidelity of the Party and its Central Committee to Marxism-Leninism and expressed the unswerving determination of Communists to adhere to and develop steadfastly the Leninist standards of Party life and the principles of Party leadership, notably that of collective leadership, and boldly and resolutely to set aside every impediment to the creative work of Party and people.

Want more?

Previously:

• Soviet computers from the Cold War tech-race

[via The Browser]