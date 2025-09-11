Outsource your decisions to this handy device

A YouTuber going by the moniker Makerinator put together a handy gadget that "saved his marriage" by making the small decisions that can be an endless source of frustration. The Decision-inator is a small arcade-style cabinet with a vertical screen, running on a Raspberry Pi. The Decision-inator has just two buttons: a mode select button and a big red Press Your Luck-style button to get started. The sound effects are very satisfying.

The Decision-inator has three modes: dining options, chores, date night activities, and streaming services. While the first three modes are solid choices, I would argue that selecting a streaming service is only the first step in a much longer process. This video has a more detailed explanation of the project.

The project is on Hackaday and, after numerous requests, has also been uploaded to GitHub. According to the GitHub readme, quite a few people have asked to purchase one, and Makerinator is considering it. If he doesn't, someone absolutely should.

