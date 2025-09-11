PlayStation turns 30: How Sony's gray box changed gaming forever

Does that headline make you feel old? I'm sorry. It is, however, an undeniable fact: this month in 1995, the original PlayStation was released around the world. The date in my region was September 9th, but given that each region had a different release date, the whole month is being celebrated as the anniversary regardless. Although it originally started as a joint project with Nintendo, they backed out of the deal for reasons that remain unclear, allowing this little gray box to rocket Sony to the top of the console heap where they've remained for the past three decades (sans a few missteps, like the PS3's infamously terrible marketing).

No doubt Nintendo is still kicking themselves over that decision to this day, but their loss proved to be gamers' gain. Some of the most influential games of all time debuted on the PlayStation — from Metal Gear Solid to Final Fantasy VII to Crash Bandicoot, you can't flick through a PlayStation collection without finding a game the industry is still taking lessons from. Personally, I wouldn't be born until after the debut of the equally legendary PlayStation 2, but if you have fond memories of this groundbreaking console it might be worth sending them in to Sony to be shown off in an upcoming celebration video:

The original PlayStation launched 30 years ago this month in many parts of the world.



Have a photo or video memory unboxing a PlayStation or holding your favorite controller? Reply here and share it with us using #PlayStation30Memories for a chance to be featured in a 30th… pic.twitter.com/sreWmk6bmb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 9, 2025

And if you've been thinking about dusting off the PlayStation in your closet to put in a few rounds of Crash Team Racing, now seems like as good a time as any.