Tim Robinson moves to HBO with new conspiracy workplace comedy

Friendship was really, really good, but it also made me depressed that we have yet to hear any more news on season 4 of Tim Robinson's brilliant sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave. After picking up distribution rights for Friendship, HBO seems intent on continuing its relationship with Robinson, who will be headlining a new comedy show on that service this October. The Chair Company is sitcom rather than sketch, but Robinson has played in that space before — you may remember the equally excellent Detroiters, which regained a bit of notoriety thanks to a recent Netflix rerelease. Per Vulture:

While the show's logline — "After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy" — doesn't reveal many details, the series shares elements of the duo's past projects: A narrative sitcom like the canceled-too-soon Detroiters, The Chair Company features a character trying to save face after intense humiliation, a frequent premise on I Think You Should Leave. But don't ask Robinson and Kanin to explain what the show is or how they landed on its format. "None of this is thought out," Robinson tells Vulture. "It's not planned. It's not on purpose." Aesthetically, the series shares some overlap with Friendship, the 2025 film directed by Andrew DeYoung and co-starring Robinson and Paul Rudd; DeYoung serves as an executive producer on The Chair Company and directed its pilot.

Severance-style workplace intrigue with a healthy injection of Robinson's humor? I'm there day one — October 12th, to be precise.