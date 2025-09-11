"What the hell is that?" — U.S. missile bounces off UFO

Do you remember how none of the weapons the United States Air Force had could crash the shields baked into alien spacecraft in Independence Day? Pepperidge Farms space aliens do. Worse, they seem to have the technology to make the feat possible without Hollywood magic, as this video illustrates.

Shown during a House Oversight Committee's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets hearing, the video shows a Hellfire Missile, fired from a Reaper drone, bouncing off the hull of an Unidentified Flying Object. Granted, Hellfire birds were designed to take out ground-based targets. But a missile that makes contact, unless it's a dud, should go boom. This one did not. Make of it what you will while I ramp up production at my tinfoil hat factory.

Previously:

• What happened to the Burgie Beer UFO of Melrose Avenue?

• The Pentagon has made more UFO revelations, but Canada's had a public UFO database for decades