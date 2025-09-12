Adorable giant Kewpee doll greets customers at historic burger joint in Lima, Ohio

This Kewpee Burgers in North Dakota has a giant Kewpee (Kewpie) doll as its mascot. This massive statue of a Kewpie Doll stands on top of the restaurant sign in Lima, Ohio, and greets customers. How could one pass by this adorable restaurant without stopping inside for a burger?

Kewpee Hamburgers was established in 1923 in Flint, Michigan. It's the second-oldest hamburger fast-food chain in the United States. Initially operating under the name "Kewpee Hotel Hamburgs," the restaurant drew its name from the popular Kewpie doll of the early 20th century.

Today, the company is headquartered in Lima, Ohio, where its presence remains a key part of the local community and history. I need to eat here just so I can take a photo with the adorable Kewpee mascot. This downtown Lima Kewpee restaurant has earned recognition as a historic landmark.

