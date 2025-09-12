Artist makes "schizophrenia simulation videos" to show others what its like

Xoramagical is an artist living with schizophrenia. His Instagram showcases his art and his videos that he makes to show people what it is like for him to live with schizophrenia.

In my psyche, voices are different from my own thought streams and inner monologue. They often feel like they exist at the "corners" of my mind like an audience above a stage talking or shouting down suggestions, reflections or glossolalian mixtures of words, phrases and subconscious riddles.

