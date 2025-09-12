Artist makes "schizophrenia simulation videos" to show others what its like

Feng Yu/shutterstock.com Feng Yu/shutterstock.com

Xoramagical is an artist living with schizophrenia. His Instagram showcases his art and his videos that he makes to show people what it is like for him to live with schizophrenia.

In my psyche, voices are different from my own thought streams and inner monologue. They often feel like they exist at the "corners" of my mind like an audience above a stage talking or shouting down suggestions, reflections or glossolalian mixtures of words, phrases and subconscious riddles.

Previously:
1961 psychiatric interview with a schizophrenic
Genetic links between creativity, schizophrenia, and autism
Similaries between The Voynich Manuscript and outsider art by people with schizophrenia
Study links cat ownership to a doubled risk of schizophrenia
Evolution, religion, schizophrenia and the schizotypal personality
Exorcisms vs. schizophrenia drugs
Explore the famed faery painting of an artist dealing with mental illness in the mid-1800s