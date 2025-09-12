Borderlands 4 launch marred by "terrible performance" across all hardware

Borderlands 4 has been a bit of a magnet for controversy, even beyond that which comes with being another Borderlands game. First it was the lingering shadow of the terrible Borderlands 3 coloring perception, then it was the movie tarnishing the brand's reputation even further, and then it was the face of both the series and its developer having one of the greatest foot-in-mouth moments in the industry.

Unfortunately, not even the game's actual debut has been able to save it. Like virtually every Unreal Engine 5-developed game this year, Borderlands 4 has launched in a buggy, unoptimized, constantly-crashing state, and gamers are not happy. Per PC Gamer:

…The overall user rating is an ugly "mostly negative." The problem, going by hundreds of user reviews that have already been posted, is almost entirely related to Borderlands 4's performance. Multiple Steam users report low frame rates and persistent stuttering, even at reduced graphical settings and on powerful hardware, and complaints about frequent crashes are also common. "Terrible, terrible performance. Worst I've ever seen," Etikoo wrote in one negative review. "Turned it down to Low graphics presents and couldn't hit 60 FPS, even with FSR upscaling on my RX 6900 XT." "30fps at native medium to high settings on 1440p with a 3080 TI," pirate135246 concurred. "It also looks worse than BL3 tbh. Idk how it runs this bad."

The actual game itself seems fine — which is a step up over the last one, at least — but what good is that if people can't actually play it? It may be worth waiting for an optimization patch, which seems to be the norm more and more nowadays.