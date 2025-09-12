Karoline Leavitt claims women "make up" being abused to undermine Trump's agenda

After separately being held liable for sexual assault and convicted of a felony, criminal expert Donald Trump claimed domestic violence is not a crime. Karoline Leavitt says brave women who stand up against abuse are making it up to somehow derail Trump's military occupation of US cities.

Last night's dinner discussion with friends touched on how amazing it is that Trump manages to continually find even more awful people to serve as Press Secretary. Starting with Spicer, who was an unbelievable liar, the progression has been startling and grotesque. What follows Leavitt might be an actual crap golem.

Remember, Leavitt doesn't want you to mistake women for people.

