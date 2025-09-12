Kirk murder suspect arrested: never voted, no coherent politics, just toxic memes

Seeing that right wing House Rep. Nancy Macy had gone from declaring war on "trannies" to solemnly praying for Charlie Kirk's "lost" killer, I figured that it turned out that they were not a transgender antifascist communist after all. Instead meet Tyler Robinson, an angry collection of toxic memes. The FBI dynamic duo of Kash Patel and Dan Bongino didn't track him down; Robinson confessed to a family member, who contacted authorities.

• Shooting suspect in custody: The suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk has been identified as Tyler Robinson and is being held without bail in a Utah jail on several initial charges, including aggravated murder, according to officials. • How it happened: Last night, one of Robinson's family members reached out to a family friend, who then contacted authorities "with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident," according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. • More on the investigation: A family member told investigators that Robinson spoke negatively of Kirk before the shooting, the governor said.Investigators discovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel, and inscriptions — including one that read "Hey fascist! Catch!" — were engraved on casings found with the rifle, officials said.

Note that of the various memes to be found scratched on the bullets, CNN quoted only one, and only in part, so you can't see it's a gamer joke. Such is the desperate, teeth-gritted media effort to pose the killer of Charlie Kirk as a coherent political actor. They skipped the superficially homophobic message scratched on another bullet, of course, meaningless drivel as it is.

NBC News:

One of the inscriptions had the lyrics to the Italian folk song "Bella Ciao," Cox said. Another read "Hey fascists! Catch!" with an up arrow, a right arrow and three down arrows. A third stated, "If you read this, you are gay LMAO." According to Cox, the inscription on the casing fired said: "notices, bulges, OWO, what's this?"

Surprised there isn't a Loss in there somewhere. Are we sure we found all the casings?