Stunning tornado in South Dakota looks like a twisting work of art (video)

A storm chaser caught this aesthetically pleasing, giant tornado on camera. This tornado was spotted near the town of Clear Lake, South Dakota. It's by far the most beautiful tornado I've seen in a video.

The tornado has a vast upper portion that looks like a funnel made out of a cloud. Coming out of the upper part is a narrow, twisting rope that looks like it's elegantly dancing around. The way it bends as it moves around seems as if it's being filmed in slow motion.

When I think of a tornado, I think of a stormy twister full of debris and dirt. This one is so clean and perfect-looking. If I saw this mesmerizing tornado near my car, I'd also want to just sit and stare at it.

See also: 360-degree video of massive tornado