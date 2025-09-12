There's finally a VPN that doesn't charge a monthly fee, and it's only $31

TL;DR: Protect your privacy and take down region locks with an OysterVPN lifetime subscription on sale for $31.

Using the internet should be simple. But between region locks, slow connections, and constant pop-ups, it starts to feel like the internet is working against you. If you're over that, you're not alone.

OysterVPN helps you bypass restrictions, protect your privacy, and keep your online experience smooth. It gives you access to 350 servers in over 30 countries, so you can watch the shows you actually want to see, not just what's available in your area. That includes platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, no matter where you're located, and a lifetime subscription just went on sale for $30.99 (reg. $199.97).

A simple, easy VPN

Oyster does more than unlock the internet. It also gives you some serious built-in protection. AES 256-bit encryption keeps your browsing private, DNS leak protection hides your activity, and a kill switch shuts things down instantly if your connection drops. There are zero logs, so your data doesn't go anywhere you don't want it to.

It even helps block annoying ads, reduce throttling from your internet provider, and keep sketchy sites from loading in the first place. If you're torrenting, there are P2P-optimized servers to keep things running fast and clean. You can install OysterVPN on up to 10 devices, and there's no limit on how much data you use.

Most VPNs make you pay monthly just to stay protected. With this lifetime subscription, you pay once and forget about it.

The internet doesn't have to be annoying.

Get an OysterVPN Lifetime Subscription on sale for $30.99.

