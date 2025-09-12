Watch a GoPro survive a 1100-meter fall in jaw-dropping skydiving video

Watch a GoPro camera fall from over 1100 meters in this dizzying video. The camera falls from a skydiver (who was unharmed) and plummets down towards the earth. The camera spins rapidly as it falls, creating a spiraling view of the Earth that grows closer and closer.

Miraculously, the GoPro continued recording even after it hit the ground. I'd assume anything dropped from that high up would be smashed into pieces, but that's not the case here. This video would make an incredible advertisement for the durability of GoPro.

I'm glad the GoPro fell into a field where nobody else was standing. This could have ended in disaster, but instead, we get to watch this cool free-fall video. I'm sold on purchasing a GoPro now, especially if I ever need a durable camera to record some action.

