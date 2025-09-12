While Netflix was raising prices, this streaming platform was dropping monthly fees entirely

TL;DR: MagellanTV is a documentary streaming platform, and lifetime access is now only $150.

Have you noticed that Netflix's documentary selection is kind of… bad? Sure, they get a few good ones every year, but you can only watch American Murder so many times before it just becomes noise.

If you want a platform with a huge selection of good documentaries, check out MagellanTV. This service is completely dedicated to documentaries, with more than 4,000 films and series covering history, science, space, true crime, culture, and nature, and it doesn't charge by the month. Right now, you can get MagellanTV for life for only $149.97 (reg. $999).

Netflix's smartest competitor

Instead of wading through filler, MagellanTV gives you curated playlists that dive deep into the subjects that shaped our world. New titles are added every week, so there is always something fresh, and since the platform is ad-free, you can watch without interruptions.

Unlike Netflix, which locks you into a monthly bill, MagellanTV offers a lifetime subscription. One payment gives you 75 years of unlimited access, so you never have to worry about another renewal notice. You can stream on up to five devices at a time, and it works on laptops, smartphones, tablets, and TVs. The service supports Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and most newer smart TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, and Vizio. If your TV does not have the app, you can still cast directly from your phone.

With no ads, weekly updates, and a deal that covers you for decades, MagellanTV's lifetime subscription is a smarter way to stream if you care about documentaries.

