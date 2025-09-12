Woman lured to fake citizenship event, grabbed by ICE agents and sent to detention camp

Sharareh Moghaddam thought she was heading to a citizenship celebration in Los Angeles. Instead, ICE agents had set a trap to grab the 55-year-old woman and lock her in an Arizona detention camp.
From CBS News:
Family members say that she moved to the U.S. in 2014 after facing religious persecution in Iran for her Bahai faith. They say that she legally obtained a green card, which was confirmed by a senior official with the Department of Homeland Security.
However, that official also noted that Moghaddam has a criminal record, as she was twice convicted of theft. As such, they say she's subject to removal under immigration law.
Court records show that Moghaddam has a petty theft charge, which she says she handled legally, blaming the incident on medication and trauma.
She's now making daily panic-filled calls from detention to her husband. "'Here is not good, like a jail. Today I had a panic attack,'" Aghdassi said, recalling what his wife told him during a call on Thursday. "She have a panic attack, there's lots of pressure and she's suffering."
Previously:
• Nursing student chooses deportation after months in ICE detention