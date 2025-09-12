Woman lured to fake citizenship event, grabbed by ICE agents and sent to detention camp

Hossang Aghdassi (left) and his wife, Sharareh Moghaddam (right).

Sharareh Moghaddam thought she was heading to a citizenship celebration in Los Angeles. Instead, ICE agents had set a trap to grab the 55-year-old woman and lock her in an Arizona detention camp.

From CBS News:

Family members say that she moved to the U.S. in 2014 after facing religious persecution in Iran for her Bahai faith. They say that she legally obtained a green card, which was confirmed by a senior official with the Department of Homeland Security. 

However, that official also noted that Moghaddam has a criminal record, as she was twice convicted of theft. As such, they say she's subject to removal under immigration law. 

Court records show that Moghaddam has a petty theft charge, which she says she handled legally, blaming the incident on medication and trauma. 

She's now making daily panic-filled calls from detention to her husband. "'Here is not good, like a jail. Today I had a panic attack,'" Aghdassi said, recalling what his wife told him during a call on Thursday. "She have a panic attack, there's lots of pressure and she's suffering."

