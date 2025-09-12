Woman lured to fake citizenship event, grabbed by ICE agents and sent to detention camp

Sharareh Moghaddam thought she was heading to a citizenship celebration in Los Angeles. Instead, ICE agents had set a trap to grab the 55-year-old woman and lock her in an Arizona detention camp.

From CBS News:

Family members say that she moved to the U.S. in 2014 after facing religious persecution in Iran for her Bahai faith. They say that she legally obtained a green card, which was confirmed by a senior official with the Department of Homeland Security.

However, that official also noted that Moghaddam has a criminal record, as she was twice convicted of theft. As such, they say she's subject to removal under immigration law.

Court records show that Moghaddam has a petty theft charge, which she says she handled legally, blaming the incident on medication and trauma.