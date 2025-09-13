Fox News' Brian Kilmeade was not instantly fired for insisting homeless people be murdered

In the wake of MSNBC's firing of Matthew Dowd for daring to admit a noted racist conspiracy theorist was "divisive," you'd think Fox News would be tossing Brian Kilmeade to the curb for demanding homeless people be slaughtered.

Kilmeade is an islamophobe, says non-white people don't deserve due process, and now wants to straight up start murdering fellow Americans for not being able to succeed in today's awful economy designed to keep them down. It seems that all the charity, kindness, and brotherly love that their Bible recommends only applies if you meet today's conservative litmus test of not bothering them.

