"Just kill 'em" — Fox host suggests "lethal injection" for homeless people who refuse help

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade shared his opinion that homeless people who refuse help should face "involuntary lethal injection." He made the comment during a discussion about the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, where Kilmeade and co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones were debating solutions to homelessness and mental illness.

Jones had argued that despite "billions" spent on mental health and homelessness programs, many refuse available resources, concluding: "You can't give 'em a choice. Either you take the resources that we're going to give you, or you decide that you gotta be locked up in jail." It was at this point that Kilmeade interjected with the idea of simply murdering them: "Or involuntary lethal injection. Or something. Just kill 'em."

The segment, aired Wednesday, prompting California Governor Gavin Newsom to respond on social media with a biblical reference: "Whoever closes his ear to the cry of the poor will himself call out and not be answered."

Kilmeade's co-hosts continued their conversation without acknowledging or challenging his suggestion.

Proverbs 21:13:

Whoever closes his ear to the cry of the poor will himself call out and not be answered. https://t.co/f7cS0mxCiB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 13, 2025

Here's the full transcript, via Media Matters:

LAWRENCE JONES (FOX HOST): We don't have to — we feel so compassionate because you see the mental health crisis happening. AINSLEY EARHARDT (FOX HOST): You just get — exactly. JONES But it's not our job — we shouldn't have to live in fear while they figure out what is going on right there. EARHARDT: Right, right. JONES: Put him in a mental institution, put him in a jail, and you guys figure it out. But people having to duck and dive on the trains and the buses, walking through the street, this is one case, but this is happening all across the country, and it's not a money issue. They have given billions of dollars to mental health and the homeless population. A lot of them don't want to take the programs, a lot of them don't want to get the help that is necessary. You can't give them a choice. Either you take the resources that we're going to give you and — or you decide that you are going to be locked up in jail. That's the way it has to be now.



BRIAN KILMEADE (FOX HOST):Or involuntary lethal injection. JONES: Yeah. KILMEADE : Or something. Just kill them.



EARHARDT: Yeah, Brian, why did it have to get to this point?



KILMEADE: Right, I would say this, we are not voting for the right people. In North Carolina, wake up. You can't put — keep putting these people in power. They woke up in Los Angeles, they got a stronger D.A. They woke up and they got rid of Chesa Boudin in San Francisco. Hopefully they will get rid of this terrible guy Alvin Bragg in New York. And now it's up to the people in the election which is whoever is up in November and that Senate seat that belongs to Thom Tillis who by the way yesterday said I don't want any help from the federal government to bring crime under control in cities like Charlotte. That's your decision. But Michael Whatley or you could have Governor Cooper. Governor Cooper gave you these terrible laws. Mike Whatley wouldn't. And he ran the RNC. These are the people in North Carolina. Purple leaning red state. They got a big choice. On this element, it is political. Because it's political because politics has to change this.

Lucky for Kilmeade that his dogs don't know their owner is an asshole.

Bear hanging out with his buddy Willow too tired to play!! pic.twitter.com/DUDeZUrBwV — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 12, 2025

