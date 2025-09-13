Microsoft 365 costs more every year, but now there's a way to get the same apps for life

TL;DR: Replace Microsoft 365 with a Microsoft Office 2024 Lifetime License on sale now for $169.97.

Probably one of the only things everyone on the internet can agree about is that software subscriptions are the worst. So I guess it's pretty good news that one of the most popular software subscriptions anywhere is finally getting an alternative. Instead of paying $99.99 per year every single year for Microsoft 365, now you can get Microsoft Office 2024 for Mac or PC for $169.97 (it's usually $249.99).

Microsoft apps you pay for once

This license works for Mac or PC, has no recurring costs of any kind, and is really easy to set up.

Here's what you get:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

These are the recent versions too, so you get all the cool AI improvements. Word can suggest phrasing as you write, Excel can crunch through huge spreadsheets without freezing, and PowerPoint now lets you record presentations with video and narration.

The apps also look and feel more polished. Office 2024 has a unified design across all programs, which makes switching between them less clunky. If you are using a tablet or a touchscreen laptop, the improved pen and touch support actually makes sketching notes or editing slides easier. Outlook even has a smarter search tool and a built-in accessibility checker to keep your emails clear and professional.

The real selling point, though, is the lifetime license. Paying once means you can use Office 2024 for years without another bill. Updates are still included, so you are not stuck with an outdated version, but you also avoid the endless subscription cycle.

Right now, it's only $169.97 to get Microsoft Office 2024 Home and Business, but it won't stay that way.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC Lifetime License

