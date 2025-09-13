Nintendo announces Super Mario Galaxy Movie as unexpected sequel

Nintendo has officially announced a sequel to their blockbuster animated film, and they're taking Mario to the cosmos. During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, the company revealed "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," surprisingly skipping over the "Super Mario Sunshine" title in their adaptation sequence. The announcement came as part of Nintendo's showcase, proving game presentations don't always need to focus solely on games.

The announcement video confirms the film will adapt the beloved Super Mario Galaxy game that launched on the Wii in 2007. This space-themed adventure follows the massive success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide in 2023, becoming one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time.

I can't wait to inevitably hear Sydney Sweeney as Rosalina.