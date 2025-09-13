Nintendo's biggest flop returns: Virtual Boy on Switch Online

Hey, remember the Virtual Boy? Of course you don't, because the 3D video game console was completely terrible, widely considered one of gaming's greatest failures. The company revealed that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now experience this notorious 1995 flop through a $100 plastic accessory for their Switch.

Luckily, though, Nintendo has you covered, per one of the strangest gaming announcements I've ever seen. If you've ever wanted to play a console that flopped to a literally historic degree, was famous for giving its users headaches, and doesn't have a single good game, all you need is an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription and a plastic accessory that will run you a full hundred dollars.

I genuinely cannot believe a single person at Nintendo actually thought this was a good idea. The Virtual Boy might make history by being the first video game console to flop twice.