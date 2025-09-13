Vintage footage reveals the disturbing underwater performances of Glurpo the clown

In the 1960s, San Marco, Texas, hosted the Submarine Theatre — an underwater show. It featured Aquamaids (mermaid performers), a swimming pig named Ralph, and a nightmarish underwater clown, Glurpo — the Texas Archive of the Moving Image has some vintage film clips of the various acts.

Glurpo the underwater clown is going to live rent-free in my head for the rest of my life. I feel like in 2025, Glurpo's act would be perceived as a horror attraction, but back then, he was seen as silly and fun. He even had a lady friend named Glurpette who would sometimes perform alongside him, performing different underwater circus acts.

There've been plenty of horror movies about clowns, but I've never seen one featuring an underwater clown. Here's a terrifying old photo of Glurpo in all his glory. If someone made a scary movie about Glurpo and Glurpette, I'd definitely buy tickets to see it.



See also: Just a clown singing Pinball Wizard to the tune of Folsom Prison Blues