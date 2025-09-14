Fox News eager to claim Kilmeade apologizes, just not for what

Fox News Vice President Jessica Ketner sent an email to ensure that we are aware that the still-employed Brian Kilmeade will not be getting fired. The message claims the Fox & Friends co-host who suggested "involuntary lethal injection" for all homeless people apologizes for his "comments."

Good morning – this morning on FOX @ Friends Weekend, FOX & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade apologized for comments he made last Wednesday on the homeless when discussing the death of Iryna Zarutska. Please see below for the transcript and video of his apology. Thank you, FOX News Media PR Video: https://www.foxnews.com/video/6379403917112 Transcript: Lawrence Jones: "Alright, Brian you have something else that you'd like to say." Brian Kilmeade: "Yeah, and it actually happened when we were together on Wednesday, Lawrence. In the morning, we were discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina and how to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless, mentally ill assailants, including institutionalizing or jailing such people so they cannot attack again. Now during that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections. I apologize for that extremely callous remark. I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion." Jessica Jensen Ketner Vice President, Media Relations

Obviously aware? The guy wanted all of them dead. The outrage, however, has been such that Fox needed to create a smoke screen. I am usually happy to see someone taking responsibility for their words or actions, but from suggesting that victims of a broken economy and a terrible social safety net deserve death to "I am obviously aware that not all homeless…" seems like getting off very easily.

Fox seems determined to continue paying Kilmeade seven million dollars a year for his keen insights.

