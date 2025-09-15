Anycrap store offers AI slop products you can't buy

Anycrap puts AI image generators to good use, filling a fake online store with fake nonsense. It's just like the real ones, except you don't have to deal with disappointment or the returns process. Fast favorites include a stress ball with spikes, Cat Litter Box With Coffee, and Real Unicorn Miniature Called Luna That Can Make Me Pizza.

Luna is a miniature Real Unicorn capable of culinary telekinesis, allowing her to craft delectable pizzas upon demand. This enchanted creature possesses an innate understanding of artisanal toppings and gourmet flavor combinations. With a mere whisper, Luna conjures slices of perfection, whether classic margherita or gaudy meat-lovers.

The best section, though, is Antiproductivity. Many things in it could and should be real object. The site was made by Wlad, who appreciates help with the hosting costs.