Apple Polishing Cloth compatibility list grows

Reporting updates to the official compatibility list of the Apple Polishing Cloth may already be a cliché, but it's a funny one. And the new Apple gadgets bring with them a bumper crop of updates for the soft, cleansing $19 peripheral: added to the list are the iPhone 17, the iPhone Air, the iphone 17 Pro , and the new Apple Watch models.

The Apple Battery Charger was another favorite of mine, long-ago discontinued when Apple's last AA-powered gadget went lithium. See below the adorable iPod socks, still good for many other things, including use as a polishing cloth.