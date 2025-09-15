Atari's retro pocket portable finally lands

Announced long ago, the Atari Gamestation Go is finally upon us. A retro-themed portable game console, it'll be out in October with a $180 price tag and you can pre-order it now.

Take retro games everywhere you go. Play over 200 console and arcade games, including arcade classics Balls of Steel and PAC-MAN, and five games from Atari's neo-retro Recharged series. An amazing six different controls are packed into this beautifully-designed handheld – paddle, trak-ball, d-pad, bumpers, numeric keypad, and classic gamepad buttons (A,B,X,Y) – allowing you to play every game with the controls it was designed for. Also features a high-res, 7-inch display, WiFi connectivity, HDMI, USB-C ports, and rechargeable battery. Available for pre-order now.

If you're just into retrogaming, there are certainly cheaper options: Ambernic, Miyoo and a zillion factory brands will make you happy. Serious collectors and aficionados have the handsome Analogue Pocket at the high end. But the Atari has some interesting features, including a paddle controller, trackball and numeric keyboard. And that logo would make just about anything cool.

