China's "first" Everest ascent: mystery, intrigue, and missing tents

The story of China's first ascent of Everest, in 1960, raises considerable doubt among veteran climbers.

This video does an excellent job of highlighting the numerous discrepancies and anomalies in the story of China's 1960 summit of Everest. Most suspicious to me are the events at "the Second Step." A difficult, near-vertical climb that was previously done by ladder was tackled most heroically and unbelievably. The lack of evidence left in campsites or other locations is also suspect.

