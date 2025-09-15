Dan Bongino claims the FBI knew Kirk attacker's plan, while Kash Patel bungles due process

Should you need any further confirmation that the Trump Administration has turned the FBI into a clown show, you need look no further:

Bongino discusses a note the FBI was evidently in possession of detailing the suspected killer of Charlie Kirk's plans, and one of Kash Patel's moronic statements is that he could have taken the killer out. Patel has also run his mouth in such a manner as to damage the prosecution's case, if there truly is one, against the suspected killer. Professional law enforcement would not divulge or discuss evidence outside of court and would do everything to ensure the defendant received a fair trial. Not so for Patel.

Patel told Fox that he believes in full transparency and intends to reveal everything the FBI has done to build the case against the accused. But McQuade called it "inappropriate" to do so. "To detail the evidence is contrary to regulations that govern the practices of the Department of Justice. That's because when you share the results of evidence, you can violate the due process rights of a defendant and jeopardize their right to a fair trial." She wondered, "Maybe Kash Patel doesn't care about his rights to a fair trial, but he should be caring about the success of this prosecution and investigation. And so it does tee up a potential motion for the defendant to use these words against Kash Patel as a suggestion that he would be denied a right to a fair trial." McQuade said she didn't expect a judge to dismiss the case based on the evidence, but Patel's comments revealing the information could result in the change of venue or other complications that prosecutors "don't need." RawStory

Meanwhile, Republican politicians are still trying to pin this on "liberal radicalization" with absolutely nothing to go on.

