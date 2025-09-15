Del Toro's "Frankenstein" gets lavish art book ahead of 2025 film release (see sample spreads)

Insight Editions has announced The Art & Making of Frankenstein: Written & Directed by Guillermo del Toro, set for release on October 28, 2025. This official companion book to del Toro's film adaptation offers a look at the production.

The 264-page hardcover volume, authored by Sheila O'Malley and featuring a foreword by del Toro, explores the creative process that brought Mary Shelley's novel to the screen. It includes concept art, prop details, and costume designs.

Del Toro's "Frankenstein" is slated for a November 2025 release.

"Explore the enchanting artistry and visionary storytelling behind Frankenstein," teases Insight Editions, which has released sample spreads previewing the book's content.

